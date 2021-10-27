Super League Transfers: Ins And Outs For The 2022 Season

As the 12 Super League teams put together their squads for next season, we’ll keep you posted on all the transfers taking place.

Castleford Tigers

Under the tutelage of head coach Lee Radford, the Mend-A-Hose Jungle will embark on a new chapter, with Daryl Powell joining Warrington for the 2022 season.

In: Alex Sutcliffe, Callum McLelland (both Leeds Rhinos).Bureta Faraimo, Mahe Fonua (both Hull FC), George Lawler (Hull Kingston Rovers), Jake Mamo (Warrington Wolves), Joe Westerman (Wakefield Trinity), Kenny Edwards (Huddersfield Giants),

Out: Alex Foster (Newcastle Thunder), Peter Mata’utia, Oliver Holmes (both Warrington Wolves), Lewis Bienek (London Broncos), Jesse Sene-Lefao (released), Michael Shenton (retired).

Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons have yet to make any signings, although Mitchell Pearce, an NRL half-back, appears to be on the way. James Maloney appears to be on his way to Lezignan of the French Elite 1.

In: Yet to be announced.

Out: James Maloney (Lezignan), Joel Tomkins (Leigh Centurions).

Huddersfield Giants

In: Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves), Nathan Mason (Leigh Centurions), Tui Lolohea (Salford Red Devils), Theo Fages (St Helens).

Out: Aidan Sezer (Leeds Rhinos), Darnell McIntosh (Hull FC), Sam Wood (Hull Kingston Rovers), Joe Wardle (Leigh Centurions), Lee Gaskell (Wakefield Trinity), Kenny Edwards (Castleford Tigers), James Cunningham (Toulouse Olympique).

Hull FC

In: Joe Lovodua (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Darnell McIntosh (Huddersfield Giants).

Out: Bureta Faraimo, Mahe Fonua (both Castleford Tigers), Masi Matongo (York City Knights).

Hull Kingston Rovers

In: Frankie Halton (Featherstone Rovers), Lachlan Coote (St Helens), Sam Wood (Huddersfield Giants), Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e (Keighley Cougars), Tom Garratt (Dewsbury Rams).

Out: Greg Minikin (Warrington Wolves), George Lawler (Castleford Tigers), Owen Harrison (Dewsbury Rams), Adam Quinlan (released).

Leeds Rhinos

In: Aidan Sezer (Huddersfield Giants), Blake Austin (Warrington Wolves), James Bentley (St Helens), David Fusitu’a (New Zealand Warriors).

Out: Alex Sutcliffe, Callum McLelland (both Castleford Tigers), King Vuniyayawa (Salford Red Devils), Konrad Hurrell (St Helens), Rob Lui (retired).

St Helens

In: Curtis Sironen (Manly Sea Eagles), Konrad Hurrell (St Helens), James Bell (Leigh Centurions), Will Hopoate (Canterbury Bulldogs), Joey Lussick (Parramatta Eels).

Out: James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos), Lachlan Coote (Hull Kingston Rovers), Theo Fages (Huddersfield Giants), Joel Thompson, Kevin Naiqama (both retired).

Salford Red Devils

In: Amir Bourouh (Wigan Warriors), Brodie Croft (Brisbane Broncos), King Vuniyayawa (Leeds Rhinos), Shane Wright (North Queensland Cowboys), Ryan Brierley (Leigh Centurions).

Out: Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls), Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants), Kevin Brown (retired).

Toulouse Olympique

In: James Cunningham (Huddersfield Giants).

Out: Jy Hitchcox, Bastien Ader (released), Remi Casty (retired).

Wakefield Trinity

In: Lee Gaskell (Wakefield Trinity), Sadiq Adebiyi (London Broncos), Tom Lineham (Warrington Wolves), Liam Hood (Leigh Centurions).

Out: Josh Wood (Barrow Raiders).

Warrington Wolves

In: James Harrison (Featherstone Rovers), Joe Bullock (Wigan Warriors), Peter Mata’utia, Oliver Holmes (both Castleford Tigers), Greg Minikin (Hull Kingston Rovers).

Out: Blake Austin (Leeds Rhinos), Jake Mamo (Castleford Tigers), Tom Lineham (Wakefield Trinity), Samy Kibula (Bradford Bulls).

Wigan Warriors

In: Abbas Miski (London Broncos), Patrick Mago (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Kaide Ellis (St George Illawarra Dragons).

Out: Amir Bourouh (Salford Red Devils), Joe Bullock (Warrington Wolves), Jackson Hastings, Oliver Gildart (both Wests Tigers), Tony Clubb (retired).

