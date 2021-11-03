State Of Origin 2022 Dates LOCKED IN

The draw for the 2022 Rugby League State Of Origin series have been released, with a bit of normality returning to the series and a bold trip for the game into the most lockdown state outside of North Korea announced!

State Of Origin Game One – June 8th in Sydney

After playing all three games of the 2021 series in Queensland it will be great to see the mighty New South Wales team back on home soil in 2022 for game one!

State Of Origin Game Two – June 26th in Perth

This one is a bit of a surprise! We all know how restricted travel is between Western Australia and the rest of planet earth right now. Still, that will mean the people of Perth will be very welcoming of an event like Origin. Fingers crossed their politicians are as well.

State Of Origin Game Three – July 13th in Brisbane

Back to Lang Park for game three. Will this be a series decider?

It is a little strange to think about how disrupted the State Of Origin series has been over the last two years with Covid restrictions.

Playing the 2020 series at the end of the year felt weird, and in 2021 we saw all three games played in Queensland with some games changing venue twice in the week leading up to the games.

It will be good to get things back on track again. Well, as long as New South Wales retains the title anyway!

