Rugby League Podcast: NRL Finals Week 2 Preview

In this episode we look back on last weeks games as the NRL Finals series kicked off with a huge loss to the Melbourne Storm. We talk about the impressive performances of the Broncos and Panthers, the possibility of the Warriors bouncing back, the dire matchup that saw the Roosters beat the Sharks, and the chaos of the Knights beating the Raiders

We. chat about some stats, how Benji Marshall was never the Wests Tigers best player according to the Wests Tigers, amnd much more!

To join our FREE NRL tipping competition, click here: https://tipping.nrl.com/comps/join?code=L2YWRVWM

Twitter

AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Patreon

Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Websites

The Rugby League Project

The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak

Rugby League Podcasting Network

NRL Rumours

NRL Breaking News

FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Podcast #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RedV #NRLGrandFinal #PantherPride

Youve found the best 2023 NRL Podcast going! The Official NRL website, For the latest NRL News, or the 2023 NRL Draw,just click the links! Also if you’re looking to Buy 2023 NRL Tickets you know where to go!

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!