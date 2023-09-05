Rugby League Podcast: NRL Finals Preview – Week One

In this episode we preview round one of the 2023 NRL Finals series!

We break down each matchup, give you our tips, we even look ahead to how the finals draw is looking for the contenders.

We also talk about a weird match result in Super League, how putrid the media has been in finals week!

To join our FREE NRL tipping competition, click here: https://tipping.nrl.com/comps/join?code=L2YWRVWM

