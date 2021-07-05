Queensland Team Named For State Of Origin Three

Jul 05, 2021 League Freak Rugby League State Of Origin 0
The Queensland Rugby League have named their team for State Of Origin three, with a number of changes right across the park make to the side that lost game two.
Queensland will be looking to avoid a series sweep.
Queensland Maroons
1. Kalyn Ponga – Newcastle Knights
2. Valentine Holmes – North Queensland Cowboys
3. Dane Gagai – South Sydney Rabbitohs
4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow – North Queensland Cowboys
5. Xavier Coates – Brisbane Broncos
6. Cameron Munster – Melbourne Storm
7. Daly Cherry-Evans – Manly Sea Eagles
8. Christian Welch – Melbourne Storm
9. Ben Hunt – St George Illawarra Dragons
10. Josh Papalii – Canberra Raiders
11. Kurt Capewell – Penrith Panthers
12. Felise Kaufusi – Melbourne Storm
13. Jai Arrow – South Sydney Rabbitohs
14. AJ Brimson – Gold Coast Titans
15. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui – Gold Coast Titans
16. Moeaki Fotuaika – Gold Coast Titans
17. David Fifita – Gold Coast Titans
18. Francis Molo – North Queensland Cowboys
19.Kurt Mann – Newcastle Knights
20. Thomas Flegler – Brisbane Broncos
Ponga returning is a huge boost for the Queensland side. Moving Kurt Capwell back into the forward pack will not only help the team up front, but stop the bleeding out wide where Capwell was asked to do the impossible as a centre.
Overall this looks like a much more balanced Queensland team to me. They’ll be hard to beat!
