Queensland Maroons Player Ratings – State Of Origin Three 2021

Well the 2021 State Of Origin series is finally over, and the Queenslander can feel the loss of the series for the next 12 months. I see no problem with that!
Queensland won the match 20-18 in a bit of an underwhelming game at times. It sparked up in the last 20 minutes but the game just felt weird!
I know you’re here for some juicy player ratings. The good news is I have some for ya!
Queensland
1. Kalyn Ponga – 8
Looked dangerous any time he received the ball. Showed why the Maroons missed him so much!
2. Valentine Holmes – 4
Injured just before halftime. Could be out a while.
3. Dane Gagai – 5
Better in this game. Had a few chances. Still, was dominated by Mitchell.
4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow – 6
Scored on debut! Good on him!
5. Xavier Coats – 6
The game just didn’t come his way at all but when he did he made the most of it.
6. Cameron Munster – 3
Deadset missing in this game. A terrible series.
7. Daly Cherry-Evans – 5
Was quiet once again. Not his best series.
8. Christian Welsh – 6
Wasn’t too bad up front.
9. Ben Hunt – 8
Was outstanding in both attack and defence. The best of the Maroons.
10. Josh Papalii – 7
Was better in this third game.
11. Kurt Capwell – 5
Pretty good in defence.
12. Felise Kaufusi – 3
Nothing.
13. Tino Fa’asumaleaui – 4
These Titans forward have not had a great series.
14. Alex Brimson – 5
Came on out of position and did his best.
15. Moeaki Fotuaka – 7
Another pretty handy performance. I expect he will be part of the Queensland side for a long time.
16. Francis Molo – 6
Not bad at all off the bench. Added some punch to the pack.
17. Thomas Flegler – 4
Didn’t really stand out off the bench.
