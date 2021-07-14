Queensland Maroons Player Ratings – State Of Origin Three 2021

Well the 2021 State Of Origin series is finally over, and the Queenslander can feel the loss of the series for the next 12 months. I see no problem with that!

Queensland won the match 20-18 in a bit of an underwhelming game at times. It sparked up in the last 20 minutes but the game just felt weird!

I know you’re here for some juicy player ratings. The good news is I have some for ya!

Queensland

1. Kalyn Ponga – 8

Looked dangerous any time he received the ball. Showed why the Maroons missed him so much!

2. Valentine Holmes – 4

Injured just before halftime. Could be out a while.

3. Dane Gagai – 5

Better in this game. Had a few chances. Still, was dominated by Mitchell.

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow – 6

Scored on debut! Good on him!

5. Xavier Coats – 6

The game just didn’t come his way at all but when he did he made the most of it.

6. Cameron Munster – 3

Deadset missing in this game. A terrible series.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans – 5

Was quiet once again. Not his best series.

8. Christian Welsh – 6

Wasn’t too bad up front.

9. Ben Hunt – 8

Was outstanding in both attack and defence. The best of the Maroons.

10. Josh Papalii – 7

Was better in this third game.

11. Kurt Capwell – 5

Pretty good in defence.

12. Felise Kaufusi – 3

Nothing.

13. Tino Fa’asumaleaui – 4

These Titans forward have not had a great series.

14. Alex Brimson – 5

Came on out of position and did his best.

15. Moeaki Fotuaka – 7

Another pretty handy performance. I expect he will be part of the Queensland side for a long time.

16. Francis Molo – 6

Not bad at all off the bench. Added some punch to the pack.

17. Thomas Flegler – 4

Didn’t really stand out off the bench.

