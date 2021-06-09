Queensland Maroons Player Ratings – State Of Origin One 2021

So you need some State Of Origin player ratings in your life?

After a very disappointing performance in front of a sellout crowd in Townsville, Queensland walked away with a 50-6 loss to New South Wales.

There were few top performers in the Maroons team. I rate all of their players on a scale of 1-10 with only a completely dominant, Wally Lewis style of performance being good enough to receive a 10. 6 is an average game, so keep that in mind!

However, if you’re just here for player ratings….

Queensland

1. Valentine Holmes – 5

Game just didn’t really come to him. Did everything asked of him though!

2. Kyle Feldt – 5

Gave away one terrible penalty that allowed the Blues to keep good field position. Other than that he was a little quiet in attack.

3. Kurt Capwell – 7

Gave up a try but also scored one of his own in a similar fashion. That cancels things out…right?

4. Dane Gagai – 4

Latrell Mitchell and the Blues in general carved him up!

5. Xavier Coats – 5

His opposite number had a huge game. Not all his fault, he played alright, but as a winger he will hate that!

6. Cameron Munster – 5

Was playing well early on but a lack of possession saw him fade from the game a little.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans – 7

Played well and tried hard all night. Did the best he could in a beaten team.

8. Christian Welsh – 4

Started ok but was knocked out early on in a head clash.

9. Harry Grant – 6

Looked terrifying in attack early on but as the Maroons lost momentum so did he.

10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui – 5

Played pretty well but was part of a beaten pack.

11. David Fifita – 4

Far too quiet for a player of his quality. Copped a bit of a head knock in the first half.

12. Felise Kaufusi – 4

Didn’t do much…

13. Jai Arrow – 5

Another who was kept pretty quiet. Getting upset at Nathan Cleary was about as much as he could do in this one.

14. AJ Brimson – 3

A non event

15. Jaden Su’a – 7

Made a really good impact off the bench.

16. Moeaki Fotuaka – 6

Very handy off the bench.

17. Joe Ofahengaue – 4

Did very little

