Queensland Maroons Player Ratings – State Of Origin One 2021

So you need some State Of Origin player ratings in your life?
After a very disappointing performance in front of a sellout crowd in Townsville, Queensland walked away with a 50-6 loss to New South Wales.
There were few top performers in the Maroons team. I rate all of their players on a scale of 1-10 with only a completely dominant, Wally Lewis style of performance being good enough to receive a 10. 6 is an average game, so keep that in mind!
Queensland
1. Valentine Holmes – 5
Game just didn’t really come to him. Did everything asked of him though!
2. Kyle Feldt – 5
Gave away one terrible penalty that allowed the Blues to keep good field position. Other than that he was a little quiet in attack.
3. Kurt Capwell – 7
Gave up a try but also scored one of his own in a similar fashion. That cancels things out…right?
4. Dane Gagai – 4
Latrell Mitchell and the Blues in general carved him up!
5. Xavier Coats – 5
His opposite number had a huge game. Not all his fault, he played alright, but as a winger he will hate that!
6. Cameron Munster – 5
Was playing well early on but a lack of possession saw him fade from the game a little.
7. Daly Cherry-Evans – 7
Played well and tried hard all night. Did the best he could in a beaten team.
8. Christian Welsh – 4
Started ok but was knocked out early on in a head clash.
9. Harry Grant – 6
Looked terrifying in attack early on but as the Maroons lost momentum so did he.
10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui – 5
Played pretty well but was part of a beaten pack.
11. David Fifita – 4
Far too quiet for a player of his quality. Copped a bit of a head knock in the first half.
12. Felise Kaufusi – 4
Didn’t do much…
13. Jai Arrow – 5
Another who was kept pretty quiet. Getting upset at Nathan Cleary was about as much as he could do in this one.
14. AJ Brimson – 3
A non event
15. Jaden Su’a – 7
Made a really good impact off the bench.
16. Moeaki Fotuaka – 6
Very handy off the bench.
17. Joe Ofahengaue – 4
Did very little
