Poll: Is Kevin Sinfield One Of The Top Five Players Of All Time?

The Rugby Football League official website has announced a poll in which is lists five players that you can vote for as the greatest player of all time.

On of the names on that list is former Leeds Rhinos loose forward Kevin Sinfield.

So this is a simple one readers….do you think Kevin Sinfield is one of the top five Rugby League players in the 125 year history of the game?

Vote below!

Is Kevin Sinfield One Of The Best Five Players Of All Time? Yes, without question!

Fuck no! View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Have a listen to what Fergo and The Freak had to say:

Related