Poll: Is Kevin Sinfield One Of The Top Five Players Of All Time?

Feb 10, 2020 League Freak European Super League News 0
The Rugby Football League official website has announced a poll in which is lists five players that you can vote for as the greatest player of all time.
On of the names on that list is former Leeds Rhinos loose forward Kevin Sinfield.
So this is a simple one readers….do you think Kevin Sinfield is one of the top five Rugby League players in the 125 year history of the game?
Vote below!
Have a listen to what Fergo and The Freak had to say:
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Feb 09, 2020 0
Oct 31, 2019 0
Oct 11, 2019 0
Feb 12, 2020 0
Feb 11, 2020 0
Feb 10, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.