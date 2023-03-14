Podcast: There’s Quite A Bit To Talk About In Rugby League Today!

Have a listen to these blokes!

On todays podcast we talk about Racism, Hatered Round, the Wests Tigers, alternative competition formats, forfeited games, expansion of the NRL, the media and so much more….look, you can listen to the podcast instead of reading this can’t ya?

To join our FREE NRL tipping competition, click here: https://tipping.nrl.com/comps/join?code=L2YWRVWM

