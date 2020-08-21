 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episodes 221 – Statistics: The Best NRL Teams Of All Time By Win Percentage

Aug 22, 2020 Fergo and The Freak 0

Goto manscaped.com and get 20% off + free shipping with the code: NRL

 

In this episode Rugby League statistician and historian Andrew Ferguson lists the top 12 teams in NRL history of all time based on winning percentage.

 

Not all of these teams won Premierships, but they all had outstanding regular season records. 

 

We also have a little chat about where the current Penrith Panthers team of 2020 rates in terms of winning percentage. 

 

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

 

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

 

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

 

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

 

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

 

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal #ManscapedPod 

[iframe style=”border:none” src=”//html5-player.libsyn.com/embed/episode/id/15703436/height/100/width//thumbnail/yes/render-playlist/no/theme/custom/tdest_id/1275275/custom-color/1e1f02″ height=”100″ width=”100%” scrolling=”no” allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen oallowfullscreen msallowfullscreen]
Click here to listen to this episode!

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

Related articles

Become a Patron!

Ziad Warwar
Nadine
Coojee
Adam
Andy
jamescunni
Rugby League Project
Samuel
Katey
Oblivion NPC
Jack

Polls

Should NRL Clubs Get More Than One Captains Challenge?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

League Freaks Social Network

Follow League Freak on:

Follow League Freak on Twitter

Google+