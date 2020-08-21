Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episodes 221 – Statistics: The Best NRL Teams Of All Time By Win Percentage

In this episode Rugby League statistician and historian Andrew Ferguson lists the top 12 teams in NRL history of all time based on winning percentage.

Not all of these teams won Premierships, but they all had outstanding regular season records.

We also have a little chat about where the current Penrith Panthers team of 2020 rates in terms of winning percentage.

