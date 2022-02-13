Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 376 – NRL All Stars And Whinging Poms!

In this episode Fergo and the Freak have a chat about the NRL All Star Games, both the mens and womens versions.

They talk about the opening round of Super League games, why Promotion and Relegation is terrible, and repond to a Tweet Andrew recieved about Super League now compared to when it first started.

They then talk about the loss of Jonny Raper and Olsen Filipaina and how time gets away from you.

