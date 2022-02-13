Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 376 – NRL All Stars And Whinging Poms!

Feb 14, 2022 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode Fergo and the Freak have a chat about the NRL All Star Games, both the mens and womens versions.
They talk about the opening round of Super League games, why Promotion and Relegation is terrible, and repond to a Tweet Andrew recieved about Super League now compared to when it first started.
They then talk about the loss of Jonny Raper and Olsen Filipaina and how time gets away from you.
AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Patreon
Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Websites
The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak
Rugby League Podcasting Network
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal
2022 NRL Podcast, The Official NRL website, NRL News, 2022 NRL Draw, 2023 NRL Draw, Buy NRL Tickets,
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Feb 10, 2022 0
Feb 07, 2022 0
Jan 31, 2022 0
Jan 30, 2022 0
Jan 30, 2022 0
Jan 29, 2022 0
You must log in to post a comment.