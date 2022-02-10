Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 375 – Your Most Controversial Rugby League Opinions With Elliott Richardson

In this episode League Freak chats with Elliott Richardson of Rugby League Monthly.

Elliott put a post up on Twitter last week asking for the most contraversial Rugby League opinions people had, and his tweet went off! There were so many great talking points and opinions that we had to have a discussion about them.

Elliott picked out the main points and we discussed them in depth, but we also went off on a lot of different tangents. We talked about the NRL salary cap, expansion, rules, player development….the list goes on and on.

We then closed the show with a chat about the loss of two of the games great this week. The passing of Johnny Raper and Olsen Filipaina have hit the game hard. We talked about how we feel when the game loses its legends.

