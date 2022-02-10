Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 375 – Your Most Controversial Rugby League Opinions With Elliott Richardson

Feb 10, 2022 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode League Freak chats with Elliott Richardson of Rugby League Monthly.
Elliott put a post up on Twitter last week asking for the most contraversial Rugby League opinions people had, and his tweet went off! There were so many great talking points and opinions that we had to have a discussion about them.
Elliott picked out the main points and we discussed them in depth, but we also went off on a lot of different tangents. We talked about the NRL salary cap, expansion, rules, player development….the list goes on and on.
We then closed the show with a chat about the loss of two of the games great this week. The passing of Johnny Raper and Olsen Filipaina have hit the game hard. We talked about how we feel when the game loses its legends.
AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Patreon
Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Websites
The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak
Rugby League Podcasting Network
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal
2022 NRL Podcast, The Official NRL website, NRL News, 2022 NRL Draw, 2023 NRL Draw, Buy NRL Tickets,
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Feb 07, 2022 0
Jan 31, 2022 0
Jan 17, 2022 0
Jan 30, 2022 0
Jan 30, 2022 0
Jan 29, 2022 0
You must log in to post a comment.