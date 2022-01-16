Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 372 – Who Is In Charge Of English Rugby League?

In this episode Fergo and The Freak talk about the push for Tonga to play Australia in a fundraising effort to help the Tongan nation after the recent volcanic eruption.

They boys then talk about the ridiculous situation in England that has seen ANOTHER governing body created, the worst possible role model you could imagine, then they look to take over Scottish Rugby League.

League Freak sounds like he is dying half way through this podcast, but he sorts himself out!

You should listen to this podcast!

