Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 372 – Who Is In Charge Of English Rugby League?

In this episode Fergo and The Freak talk about the push for Tonga to play Australia in a fundraising effort to help the Tongan nation after the recent volcanic eruption.
They boys then talk about the ridiculous situation in England that has seen ANOTHER governing body created, the worst possible role model you could imagine, then they look to take over Scottish Rugby League.
League Freak sounds like he is dying half way through this podcast, but he sorts himself out!
You should listen to this podcast!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
