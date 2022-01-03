Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 370 – St Helens Are NOT Cowards!

In this episode the greatest podcasting duo on earth have a quick chat about each NRL club, they then discuss St Helens reluctance to take on the Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge and then as a highlight to the podcast Andrew Ferguson has a severe cramp in his hamstring.

You wanted this pain, and now you’ve got it!

A slot for a new podcast co-host has now become vacant…

Twitter

AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Patreon

Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Websites

The Rugby League Project

The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak

Rugby League Podcasting Network

NRL Rumours

NRL Breaking News

FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal

2022 NRL Podcast, The Official NRL website, NRL News, 2022 NRL Draw, 2023 NRL Draw, Buy NRL Tickets,



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related