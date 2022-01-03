Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 370 – St Helens Are NOT Cowards!

Jan 04, 2022 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode the greatest podcasting duo on earth have a quick chat about each NRL club, they then discuss St Helens reluctance to take on the Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge and then as a highlight to the podcast Andrew Ferguson has a severe cramp in his hamstring.
You wanted this pain, and now you’ve got it!
A slot for a new podcast co-host has now become vacant…
AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Patreon
Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Websites
The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak
Rugby League Podcasting Network
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal
2022 NRL Podcast, The Official NRL website, NRL News, 2022 NRL Draw, 2023 NRL Draw, Buy NRL Tickets,
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Dec 31, 2021 0
Dec 07, 2021 0
Nov 30, 2021 0
Nov 30, 2021 0
Nov 25, 2021 0
You must log in to post a comment.