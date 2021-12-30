Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 369 – The 2021 King Of Rugby League Awards

In this episode Coke and Pepsi bring you the last Rugby League podcast of 2021.

We reveal thew King Of Rugby League Awards, we announce the Golden Boot winner and have a general gas bag about all things in 2021 including the World Cup, the world rankings and….69…..nice.

