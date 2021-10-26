Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 359 – NRL Idiots Listening To Media Idiots And Ruining Rugby League

Oct 27, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode the Starsky and Hutch of Rugby League get stuck into the NRL and the media for even attempting to think that a player draft would be a good thing for the NRL at all.
What a bunch of stupid idiots!
We then talk about letting our hair grow, old mobile phones, clay shooting, Mr and Mrs Ferguson, and much, much more.
Its the off season. I cant believe you are listening into our conversations you creep!
