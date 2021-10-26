Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 359 – NRL Idiots Listening To Media Idiots And Ruining Rugby League

In this episode the Starsky and Hutch of Rugby League get stuck into the NRL and the media for even attempting to think that a player draft would be a good thing for the NRL at all.

What a bunch of stupid idiots!

We then talk about letting our hair grow, old mobile phones, clay shooting, Mr and Mrs Ferguson, and much, much more.

Its the off season. I cant believe you are listening into our conversations you creep!

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related