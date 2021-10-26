 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 359 – NRL Idiots Listening To Media Idiots And Ruining Rugby League

Oct 27, 2021 Fergo and The Freak 0

In this episode the Starsky and Hutch of Rugby League get stuck into the NRL and the media for even attempting to think that a player draft would be a good thing for the NRL at all.

What a bunch of stupid idiots!

We then talk about letting our hair grow, old mobile phones, clay shooting, Mr and Mrs Ferguson, and much, much more.

Its the off season. I cant believe you are listening into our conversations you creep!

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal


Click here to listen to this episode!

The NRL Draft Podcasts - Everything You Want To Know About The NRL Draft

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

Related articles

League Freaks Social Network

Follow League Freak on:

Become a Patron!

Ziad Warwar
Nadine
Coojee
Adam
Andy
jamescunni
Lisa
Rugby League Project
Karsten Brumme
Samuel
Sandy
Katey
Jack
Terry
Gibbo

Polls

What Do You Think Of The NRL's New Sin Bin Rules?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Follow League Freak on Twitter

Google+