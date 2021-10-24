Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 358 – France Takes On England, Luke Brooks Not Going Anywhere, And Whats In A Name?

In this episode the terrible twosome talk about Luke Brooks rumours and how he isn’t going anywhere. They discuss France taking on England in a test match for the ages (Not really), there’s a lot of discussion about Super League, French Rugby League, and then aiming of the what ever they want to call themselves Dolphins.

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related