Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 357 – The Business Side Of Rugby League With Jason Lassey (@footyindustryAU)

Oct 20, 2021 Fergo and The Freak 0

In this episode we chat with Jason Lassey who runs the footyindustryAU account on Twitter as we chat about the proposed NRL broadcasting deal with Channel 9, the secrecy surrounding the facts and figures of the NRL’s broadcasting deals, the lack of transparency in regards to the NRL’s financial position in recent years, as well as having a chat about the changing face of sports broadcasting in Australia and the NRL’s recent expansion in Brisbane.

This was a great chat with Jason who has a real passion for the business side of sport. His dedication to tracking down facts ands figures about the business side of sport in Australia is second to none.

Click here to listen to this episode!

Wayne Bennett To Coach The Dolphins After Signing A 4 Year Deal

