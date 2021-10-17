Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 356 – The Chronicles Of Nineia

Oct 18, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode the people that you are listening to will be chatting about the new NRL TV deal with Channel 9, PVL looking to patch holes in the expansion of the competition that was done last week, the weekly Wests Tigers recruitment rants, the passing of legend and Rugby League immortal Norm Provan, and we read out a listener email!
This was a long one. You know what Im talking about….
