Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 354 – A Busted Trophy As The Tiger and Panthers Go Crazy!

In this episode the caped crusaders talk about the Wests Tigers torrent of news over the last 4 days. How the Penrith Panthers are celebrating their Grand Final victory by tearing apart and entire planet, expansion into Brisbane where they will probably enjoy watching Rugby League, plus lots of relevant Rugby League discussion that you won’t want to miss!

All this in an action packed episode, brought to you in 3D!

