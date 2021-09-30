Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 351 – An All Penrith Panther Podcast With Special Guest Nadine

In this episode Nadine joins the podcast to make it an all Penrith Panthers chat ahead of the Grand Final!

We talk about how this years buildup is different from last years, what we hope for in the match, how fun it is to be a Panthers supporter right now and our plans for Grand Final day.

It is always great fun to have a chat with Nadine!

