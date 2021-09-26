Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 349 – The Rabbitohs And Panthers Are Into The 2021 NRL Grand Final!

In this episode we look at the South Sydney Rabbitohs victory over the Manly Sea Eagles, and the Penrith Panthers victory over the Melbourne Storm.

We talk about the key moments in both games, speak about Benji Marshall possibly playing his last game in the Grand Final, League Freak talks about his emotions after the Panthers victory and then we wrap things up with a chat about the Reece Walsh situation and Debbie Downers on Twitter!

Its going to be a big week on the podcast!!!

