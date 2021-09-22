Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 348 – Queen Of The Nile

In this episode your fearless duo take no responsibility at all for the outcome of this podcast, kinda like the Wests Tigers board and CEO take no responsibility for results!

The boys talk about the Dally M’s, what does work with them and how they could be improved.

There is news about a possible bidder for the NRL broadcasting rights.

Plus, we get controversial, and talk about the first person to eat a chicken egg and to drink cow/bull milk.

