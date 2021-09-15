Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 345 – The HUGE Eels Vs Panthers Clash With Elliott Richardson

In this episode League Freak is joined by Elliott Richardson from Rugby League Monthly and 1EyedEel.com to chat about the big clash between the Parramatta Eels and the Penrith Panthers.

They both talk about why their teams would lose, and why their teams would win. They discuss the supposed hatred between the clubs which they both contend doesn’t actually exist and have a good old chat about the game.

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related