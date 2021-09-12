Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 344 – Round One Of The NRL Finals Series

In this episode we give you our general thoughts on the first week of the NRL Finals series.

Who impressed us, who didn’t, what we thought of the quality of games and a little look at the second week as well!

