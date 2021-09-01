Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 343 – Elliott Richardson From Rugby League Monthly And 1EyedEel.com

In this episode League Freak is joined by Elliott Richardson from Rugby League Monthly and 1EyedEel.com to chat about writing and Rugby League analysis, supporting independent Rugby League content creators, how the Parramatta Eels are traveling this season, and comparing great players from different eras.

This was a fun podcast to record and we are sure to get Elliott back on in the next couple of weeks!

