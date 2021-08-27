Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 341 – ANOTHER Stupid Rule Change And Big Fines Handed Out!

In this episode League Freak breaks down the new rule change the NRL is trying to push through before the finals series that is designed to discourage teams from kicking for touch.

Theres some news on the NRL Brisbane expansion bids looking to merge, another postponement for the NRLW competition, a couple of huge fines that were handed out and a look at the Fergo and The Freak tipping competition!

