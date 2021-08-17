Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 339 – Buzkashi!

In this episode Andrew and Freaky discuss the move by the Dragons to swoop in and get their hands on Moses Mbye!

We then chat about the Storm and their winning streak, James Maloney, we read a listener email out from Leigh, we talk about other weird sports we have seen and much, much more!

