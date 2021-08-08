Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 337 – The 2021 NRL Census

Aug 09, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode Andrew and Freaky fill out the 2021 Census on behalf of NRL players.
They congratulate Julie on having a baby. They talk a little about the Wests Tigers, the Penrith Panthers, the fading Parramatta Eels and how Jason Taumalolo is being used at the Cowboys.
Theres a bit of World Cup chat which Andrew gets completely wrong, meanwhile Freaky comes in like a bull in a china shop with “alternate facts”.
