Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 326 – Mitchell Moses Is A State Of Origin Player As The Dragons Start A House Party!

It time for a brand new episode of Fergo and The Freak!

In this episode League Freak goes through the New South Wales State Of Origin team that has been named for game number three, including the brand new halves pairing!

He then talks about the house party that has got a bunch of players from the St George/Illawarra Dragons in trouble for flouting the Covid lockdown protocols the NRL set out as well as the NSW Covid restrictions.

he also has a bit of a chat about the blowout scoreline we saw this weekend.

A quick episode with part two coming up when Queensland names their team!

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related