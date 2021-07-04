Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 326 – Mitchell Moses Is A State Of Origin Player As The Dragons Start A House Party!

Jul 04, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
It time for a brand new episode of Fergo and The Freak!
In this episode League Freak goes through the New South Wales State Of Origin team that has been named for game number three, including the brand new halves pairing!
He then talks about the house party that has got a bunch of players from the St George/Illawarra Dragons in trouble for flouting the Covid lockdown protocols the NRL set out as well as the NSW Covid restrictions.
he also has a bit of a chat about the blowout scoreline we saw this weekend.
A quick episode with part two coming up when Queensland names their team!
