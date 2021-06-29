Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 324 – Who Could Replace Nathan Cleary At The Penrith Panthers?

In this episode we talk about the shoulder injury that Nathan Cleary picked up in State Of Origin two. What players could the Penrith Panthers bring into the club that could help offset his possible loss?

We look at the strange situation where the Chairman of the QRL suggested the Cronulla Sharks should be moved to Brisbane.

Then we look at the idiots that death ride State Of Origin after New South Wales ran away with the second game.

Last but not least we talk about the new Covid 19 restrictions and their effects on the NRL season.

Then a small chat about the Ben Simmons saga with the Australian basketball team and how the Philadelphia 76’ers have let him down terribly!

