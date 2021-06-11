 

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 318 – Walking The Kokoda Track With Jessica Dunne

Jun 11, 2021

In a very special episode our friend Jessica Dunne joins the podcast to talk about her amazing journey walking the Kokoda Trail in Papua New Guinea.

From the decision to make the journey to the trip over. The amazing moments, sights and sounds from walking the trail to the end and returning home.

We touch on the history of the Kokoda Trail and why it means so much to so many people.

This was a very special episode to record and I want to thank Jessica for taking the time to talk about her experience. 

