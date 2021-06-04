Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 314 – State Of Origins Impact On The Game And International Rugby League With Mike Meehall Wood

In this episode League Freak has a chat with Mike Meehall Wood of Forbes and LADbible after an article he wrote went a bit viral this week about the impact of State Of Origin and whether its success hurts the game on some level.

We talked about the dynamics of the series, how it is marketed to the general public and how it effects Rugby League on not only a local level, but globally.

We then talked a lot about international Rugby League, what our different opinions were on how it is run and how it is perceived, and how we both feel the game needs to work towards expansion.

This was a fun interview because we both had some different opinions in certain areas.

You can be sure to head Michael again on the podcast in the near future!

