Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 310 – The One Where Jess Loses Her S*** Over The Knights

In this episode Jessica Dunne joins the podcast for a long chat about the Newcastle Knights and their season from hell.

We chat about the early season expectations and how this Knights team just doesn’t have any fight in them for some reason.

Jessica then explains to Freaky the new broadcasting deal signed by the FA, formerly the FFA, formerly Soccer Australia. She takes us through how the A League is going, the upcoming Women’s World Cup, some of the issues the game in Australia faces but also some of its positive points as well.

Jessica also doesn’t throttle Freaky when he keeps calling it Soccer! 😀

