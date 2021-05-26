Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 309 – George Williams, James Hooper And The Canberra Raiders Drama

In this episode League Freak talks a little about the messy situation at the Canberra Raiders after the immediate release of George Williams from his contract with the club.

James Hooper has been copping it for his reporting and the Raiders themselves have been criticised. So, who is telling the truth in all of this? We will find out eventually.

Freaky then lists the four players he would love to see State Of Origin one played at if the MCG can’t be used.

A little bit of player movement news, a little bit of Super League talk, and a look to the next week of shows.

