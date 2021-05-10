Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 302 – The First Rugby League Tour To Australia – The New Zealand Māori

In this episode Rugby League historian Andrew Ferguson takes us through the first Rugby League tour to Australia which was by the New Zealand Māori .

From promising beginnings to a breakdown in the relationship between the Māori and the Australian administrators, this is a fascinating story that had some big ramifications for the game.

