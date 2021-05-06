Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 301 – The Matt Burton Contract Situation With Nadine

In this episode special guest Nadine returns and chats with League Freak about the decision facing Matt Burton regarding his move to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

It is a really complex situation and one that has changed a lot since the beginning of the season.

We also have a chat about other players who could potentially move clubs in 2022 including Adam Reynolds.

Players have a lot to weigh up, and we talk about all the things they have to consider, before finishing up with some Penrith Panthers talk!

