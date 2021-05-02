Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 300 – Conferences, Expansion, New Zealand And The 2021 World Cup

In this episode we chat about Brett Morris and his injury as well as his future, DCE looking to stay at Manly, big Manu in a bit of strife.

We also talk about conferences, expansion, Rugby Unions fear of the NRL and its lack of soul, and then chat a bit about the 2021 Rugby League World Cup!

This was episode 300 of our podcast!

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related