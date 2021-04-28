Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 299 – Female Powerlifting And The South Sydney Rabbitohs With Bec

Apr 28, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode League Freak has a chat with Bec, a South Sydney Rabbitohs supporter and powerlifter!
They have a good old chat about the Bunnies before exploring Bec’s career as a powerlifter. How she got into the sport, how she handles the lead up to competitions and much, much more!
This was a really fun chat and no doubt you’ll hear Bec again on the podcast in the future!
