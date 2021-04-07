Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 293 – We Love You Tommy Raudonikis!!!

Apr 08, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this we mourn the loss of Tommy Raudonikis, a true legend of the sport.
We then look at Peter V’Landys looking to change the sport, again!
Then we promote our Patreon pages in the most destructive ways possible.
