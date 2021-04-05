Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 292 – Does The Salary Cap Cause Winless Clubs?

Apr 06, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we have a chat about the NRL salary cap and it6s ability to even out the competition.
Are the blowout losses anything to do with the salary cap? We don’t think so!
We talk about a few player injuries and players who are at turning points in their careers.
This was a long, fun podcast to start the week!
