Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 290 – Leave State Of Origin Alone!!!

Mar 30, 2021
In this episode League Freak explodes with rage over calls to change the State Of origin eligibility rules. Andrew meanwhile is way more chill. Thank the Rugby League gods!
We talk about the Parramatta Eels social media controversy. Jackson Hastings and Brent Naden and their links to the Wests Tigers. A bad call in the Wests Tigers vs Newcastle Knights game. We read a couple of your emails.
And much, much more!
