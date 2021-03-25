Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 289 – A Classic Grand Final Rematch And NRL Tipping Strategies

Mar 26, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we talk about the instant classic game between the Penrith Panthers and the Melbourne Storm in the Grand Final rematch.
We read a couple of lister emails, break down the Wests Tigers craptacular history, talk about our NRL tipping strategies, a few player movement rumours, and generally yack about the game!
