Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 289 – A Classic Grand Final Rematch And NRL Tipping Strategies

In this episode we talk about the instant classic game between the Penrith Panthers and the Melbourne Storm in the Grand Final rematch.

We read a couple of lister emails, break down the Wests Tigers craptacular history, talk about our NRL tipping strategies, a few player movement rumours, and generally yack about the game!

