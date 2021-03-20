Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 287 – Two Blokes Talking About Footy In One Take

Goto manscaped.com and get 20% off + free shipping with the code: NRL

In this episode we start off by talking about some things we don’t like, then end up talking about things we do like so far in season 2021.

We just wanted to sit down and talk about footy, so thats what we did!

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal #ManscapedPod



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related