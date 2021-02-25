Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 281 – Private Equity And Expansion

In this episode we chat about moved to continue down the road of investment from a private equity firm in the NRL. We then talk about Super League and have a debate about Rugby Union investment (Plant the virus!)

We then talk about what Thylacine taste like. It was an interesting podcast!

