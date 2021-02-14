Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 278 – Life As An NRL Cheerleader With Darcie McDonald

In a special episode of Fergo and The Freak, League Freak is joined by Fox Sport journalist and former Canterbury Bulldogs cheerleader Darcie McDonald.

Darcie takes us through how she turned her childhood dream to be an NRL cheerleader into a reality. How much she enjoyed working as a cheerleader and the game day routine that cheerleaders go through.

This was a really fun conversation and we are sure to have Darcie on again soon!

