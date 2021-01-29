Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 272 – Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Set To Become A New Zealand All Black

In this episode we discuss the news that RTS is looking to switch to Rugby Union and play for the New Zealand All Blacks. A move you wouldn’t have been surprised to hear about if you have been listening to us!

We talk about Benji Marshall possibly heading to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Moses M’bye giving up the Wests Tigers captaincy, captaincy in general across the NRL, and then we take a big stick to Rugby Union!

