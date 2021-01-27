Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 270 – The 1997 Season: The Super League War

1997 was the height of the Super League War, with Australian Rugby League officially split in two and the ARL completely isolated by the rest of the Rugby League playing world.

There were so many stories that emerged during this year that would be pivotal to the future of the game. It was one of the lowest moments in the games history, it brought into question the games very future, and yet this great game managed to show that it was still truely great, and well worth saving.

In the continuation of our review of the Super League War series, this is our longest podcast and one we are very proud of.

