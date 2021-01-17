Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 268 – Launching The 2020 Rugby League Project Annual

In this episode we talk about the launch of the 2020 Rugby League Project Annual. You can get your copy here: https://www.patreon.com/posts/2020-rugby-46312824

We then talk about a few player moves, we answer some of your questions, we chat a little about Rugby League history, and then talk about the documentary Grizzly Man!

