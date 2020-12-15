Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 263 – Rugby League Kicks A Two Point Field Goal By Promoting Leigh Into Super League

In this episode the boys look at the incredibly stupid decisions Rugby League has made in recent days.

The first is the decision by Super League to promote Leigh into the competition to replace the Toronto Wolfpack.

The second is the decision by the ARL to change a whole heap of rules about the game.

We then talk about the Australian Kangaroo “merit” team, and then finish up once again talking about eating Australian wildlife….land our hairy balls!

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related